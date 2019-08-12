Officials in Tangipahoa Parish work around cyber attack for first day of school

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Officials say even though a recent cyber attack on the Tangipahoa Parish School System may have limited the district's ability to communicate critical information with parents via the commuter, personnel worked all weekend to ensure things were ready for the first day of school.

Students in the school district returned Monday.

“The cyber attack has hindered many of our plans, but we refuse to allow it to ruin our students’ return to class,” said TPSS Superintendent Melissa Stilley. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we strive to make Monday a great first day back for our children."

The cyber attack made it impossible for district officials to utilize the bus look-up system online. As a result, officials had to “go old school" and do the routes manually. The color-coded maps can be found here.

Starting this week, parents can contact the transportation office as early as 6 a.m. for school bus assistance. After 7 a.m., calls will cycle through the central office. If the lines are busy, parents can also contact their child's school for assistance.