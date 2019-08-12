85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials in Tangipahoa Parish work around cyber attack for first day of school

1 hour 28 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 7:46 AM August 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Officials say even though a recent cyber attack on the Tangipahoa Parish School System may have limited the district's ability to communicate critical information with parents via the commuter, personnel worked all weekend to ensure things were ready for the first day of school.

Students in the school district returned Monday.

“The cyber attack has hindered many of our plans, but we refuse to allow it to ruin our students’ return to class,” said TPSS Superintendent Melissa Stilley. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we strive to make Monday a great first day back for our children."

The cyber attack made it impossible for district officials to utilize the bus look-up system online. As a result, officials had to “go old school" and do the routes manually. The color-coded maps can be found here.

Starting this week, parents can contact the transportation office as early as 6 a.m. for school bus assistance. After 7 a.m., calls will cycle through the central office. If the lines are busy, parents can also contact their child's school for assistance.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days