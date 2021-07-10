77°
Officials identify worker killed by falling tree

1 year 10 months 4 weeks ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 12:33 PM August 12, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A tree service employee died after a tree he was working on fell on him Saturday morning. 

Officials say the accident was reported around 10 a.m. on Governor Pleasant Drive. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find the victim had sustained serious injuries after the tree fell on him.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Vernard Sterling, Sr.,was pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office says Sterling suffered multi-system trauma.  His death has been ruled an accident.

