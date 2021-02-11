Officials identify victim found shot to death outside of Scenic Highway home

BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found shot to death on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Scenic Highway around 1:50 a.m., where they discovered the victim already deceased, outside of an area home.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office have identified the victim as Kirkland Giviens, and say the 55-year-old's death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police say a motive for the shooting is unknown, as are the names of any suspect(s) involved.

Their investigation into Giviens' death remains ongoing.