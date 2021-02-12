39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials identify victim found shot to death outside of Scenic Highway home

1 day 26 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 8:37 AM February 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man who was found shot to death on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Scenic Highway around 1:50 a.m., where they discovered the victim already deceased, outside of an area home.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office have identified the victim as Kirkland Giviens, and say the 55-year-old's death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police say a motive for the shooting is unknown, as are the names of any suspect(s) involved.

Their investigation into Giviens' death remains ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days