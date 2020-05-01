Officials identify man killed on East Smiley Avenue during Thursday night shooting

BATON ROUGE- Officials say a man was killed during a shooting that occurred Thursday night off Greenwell Springs Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office 18-year-old Tony Falgout died following the shooting, which took place within the 2200 block of East Smiley Avenue.

The fatal shots were fired around 9:15 p.m. and at this time few details have been released regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident.

This article will be updated as Baton Rouge Police proceed with their investigation into the shooting.