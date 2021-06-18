82°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify man killed in Thursday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - A deadly shooting occurred Thursday night off Plank road, sources say.
The incident reportedly unfolded on Ford Street around 8 p.m., sources indicate.
According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, the person who lost their life was 20-year-old Israel Crockett.
The Coroner labels Crockett's death as a homicide, and says he was killed by a gunshot wound.
Trending News
This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the fatal shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish moves forward with 9-month building moratorium
-
Baton Rouge residents face drainage relief concerns
-
Search for crashed plane in East Feliciana
-
Residents in Bayou Pigeon prepare for heavy rain; some fear losing their...
-
Flooding fear pushed Baton Rouge homeowner to purchase personal aquadam