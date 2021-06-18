Officials identify man killed in Thursday night shooting

BATON ROUGE - A deadly shooting occurred Thursday night off Plank road, sources say.

The incident reportedly unfolded on Ford Street around 8 p.m., sources indicate.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, the person who lost their life was 20-year-old Israel Crockett.

The Coroner labels Crockett's death as a homicide, and says he was killed by a gunshot wound.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the fatal shooting.