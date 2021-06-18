82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials identify man killed in Thursday night shooting

1 hour 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 9:05 AM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A deadly shooting occurred Thursday night off Plank road, sources say.

The incident reportedly unfolded on Ford Street around 8 p.m., sources indicate.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, the person who lost their life was 20-year-old Israel Crockett.

The Coroner labels Crockett's death as a homicide, and says he was killed by a gunshot wound. 

Trending News

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the fatal shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days