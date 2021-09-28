78°
Officials identify man killed in Baker double shooting

Monday, September 27 2021 10:00 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A Monday night shooting at a mobile home park in Baker left one man dead and a second man injured.

The man who lost his life in the gunfire has been identified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office as 56-year-old Leon Washington.

Baker Police said the incident that led to Washington's death occurred just off Main Street on Azaela Avenue around 9:45 p.m. 

Authorities confirmed that when they arrived they found Washington and a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived. But Washington was pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting, the other man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said neither have any suspects nor has a motive been identified.

This article will be updated as authorities proceed with their investigation into the tragic incident. 

