Officials identify man found shot to death on S. 12th Street

February 28, 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities discovered the body of deceased man in a Baton Rouge roadway, near Mid City, on Sunday (Feb. 28) night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities received a call in regards to a body found on the curb of S. 12th Street and Charles T. Smith Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Upon arriving to the previously mentioned location, police discovered a deceased man on the pavement.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office later identified the man as 23-year-old Keldrick Love and said he'd sustained multiple gunshot wounds.  

Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

