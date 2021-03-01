64°
Officials identify man found shot to death on S. 12th Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities discovered the body of deceased man in a Baton Rouge roadway, near Mid City, on Sunday (Feb. 28) night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities received a call in regards to a body found on the curb of S. 12th Street and Charles T. Smith Drive around 7:20 p.m.
Upon arriving to the previously mentioned location, police discovered a deceased man on the pavement.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office later identified the man as 23-year-old Keldrick Love and said he'd sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
