Officials identify man found dead on America Street

Tuesday, August 11 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was found dead in the 2000 block of America Street on the evening of Monday, August 10.

A representative with the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has identified the deceased man as 56-year-old Cedric Dixon.

At this time, a cause of death is unknown.

