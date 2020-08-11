81°
Officials identify man found dead on America Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was found dead in the 2000 block of America Street on the evening of Monday, August 10.
A representative with the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has identified the deceased man as 56-year-old Cedric Dixon.
At this time, a cause of death is unknown.
