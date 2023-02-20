Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify man arrested for shooting near St. Gabriel parade route Sunday
ST. GABRIEL - Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after officers found a man shot near a parade route in St. Gabriel.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Landry and 4th Streets., adjacent to a parade route. A man was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is listed to be in stable condition.
Officers also saw two men running from the scene. They were able to capture and arrest the two men, one of whom was identified as Vontaveon Brown, 21. Brown reportedly confessed to shooting the man after they had gotten into a fight.
Officers did not identify the second man arrested.
Brown was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
The parade was temporarily halted so first responders could access the scene, but it continued shortly after.
