Officials identify 34-year-old woman killed in N. Acadian Thruway hit and run
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a woman who was walking along a street was hit and killed in a tragic hit and run crash late Saturday (March 27).
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the deceased woman as 34-year-old Alesha Barnes.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Barnes was hit around 11:27 Saturday night in the 2800 block of North Acadian Thruway West.
The driver did not stop, police said, and left the scene.
Officials say Barnes' fatal injuries were the result of multisystem trauma.
Anyone with information related to this crash should call (225) 344-7867.
