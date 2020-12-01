2 more children die in hospital after deadly Thanksgiving night fire

BATON ROUGE - Two more children have died in the hospital after a house fire that claimed the life of another child late Thanksgiving night.

The fire was first reported in a residential area just south of North 72nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 26, and crews continued to work the situation into the morning.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of a home on Nottingham Street. Officials say they discovered an adult suffering from burn injuries along with two unresponsive children.

The adult told first responders there was one other child left inside the home who they were unable to reach. Aid was given to the two children and adult outside while crews worked to get the other child out.

The third child, 9-year-old Ca'Mayah Riley, was eventually removed from the burning home and pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said Friday. The fire department said Monday the other two children, 12-year-old Janaya Richardson and 9-month-old Cardia Riley, both later died in the hospital.

The girl died Saturday morning. The boy was pronounced dead early Monday.

The adult victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause for the fire.