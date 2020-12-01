Latest Weather Blog
2 more children die in hospital after deadly Thanksgiving night fire
BATON ROUGE - Two more children have died in the hospital after a house fire that claimed the life of another child late Thanksgiving night.
The fire was first reported in a residential area just south of North 72nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 26, and crews continued to work the situation into the morning.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of a home on Nottingham Street. Officials say they discovered an adult suffering from burn injuries along with two unresponsive children.
The adult told first responders there was one other child left inside the home who they were unable to reach. Aid was given to the two children and adult outside while crews worked to get the other child out.
The third child, 9-year-old Ca'Mayah Riley, was eventually removed from the burning home and pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said Friday. The fire department said Monday the other two children, 12-year-old Janaya Richardson and 9-month-old Cardia Riley, both later died in the hospital.
The girl died Saturday morning. The boy was pronounced dead early Monday.
The adult victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators have yet to determine a cause for the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal with Ann-Raleigh Murthy
-
Baton Rouge designer among dozens selected to decorate White House for Christmas
-
Krewe of Orion cancels 2021 parade, ball after seeing 'no real path...
-
Ascension officials trying to get ahead of population boom with Gonzales road...
-
St. Helena begins mass-testing students upon returning from Thanksgiving break
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...