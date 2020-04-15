Officials identify 29-year-old man killed in Wednesday morning collision at Florida and Atkinson Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office say a 29-year-old man was killed following a collision on Florida Street and Atkinson Street shortly before 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Andrew Fortune, a pedestrian who was hit during the incident, passed away due to multisystem trauma, according to representatives of the EBR Coroner's Office.

Pedestrian killed: Florida at Atkinson Street — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2020

At this time additional details related to the tragic incident are limited.

This article will be updated as Baton Rouge Police and other officials continue to respond to the fatal collision.