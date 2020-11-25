Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify 21-year-old woman shot to death in Baker
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a Tuesday (Nov. 24) night shooting in Baker that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman.
Baker Police say the shooting occurred around 5:05 p.m. on Weston Avenue and was later reported around 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that Makayla Johnson was shot to death during the incident.
Police say it all began when a male suspect approached Johnson and accused her of assaulting his friend. After a verbal altercation, police say the man pulled out a firearm and shot Johnson.
According to Baker Police, the suspect has been identified but has yet to be apprehended.
As of Wednesday morning, his name has not been released to the public.
An investigation into Johnson's death remains ongoing.
