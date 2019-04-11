66°
Officials: House fire caused by child playing with matches

3 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 April 11, 2019 5:27 AM April 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY- Authorities say a 3-year-old child playing with matches set a home on fire Wednesday in Harvey.

Harvey Volunteer Fire Company # 2 Deputy Chief Richard Parker Jr. said firefighters were called to the scene around 4:34 p.m., WWL-TV reports. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from a home on Lac Couture Drive.

Fire officials say a second unit had to be called to assist with the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

