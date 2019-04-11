66°
Officials: House fire caused by child playing with matches
HARVEY- Authorities say a 3-year-old child playing with matches set a home on fire Wednesday in Harvey.
Harvey Volunteer Fire Company # 2 Deputy Chief Richard Parker Jr. said firefighters were called to the scene around 4:34 p.m., WWL-TV reports. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from a home on Lac Couture Drive.
Fire officials say a second unit had to be called to assist with the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
