Officials: House fire caused by child playing with matches

Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY- Authorities say a 3-year-old child playing with matches set a home on fire Wednesday in Harvey.

Harvey Volunteer Fire Company # 2 Deputy Chief Richard Parker Jr. said firefighters were called to the scene around 4:34 p.m., WWL-TV reports. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from a home on Lac Couture Drive.

Fire officials say a second unit had to be called to assist with the blaze.

No injuries were reported.