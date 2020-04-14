Officials hosting webinar to detail state's small business loan program

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson will host a web-based seminar to explain Louisiana's Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program later this week.

The free BRAC Business Webinar will happen Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Pierson will lay out the details of the program and answer questions on how funding can be used to support business operations.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the program earlier this month as one of the ways the state was trying to help business owners affected by the coronavirus. It will offer loans of up to $100,000 to Louisiana small businesses of fewer than 100 employees that are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Anyone interested in participating in the webinar can register here: https://batonrougearealacoc.wliinc27.com/events/BRAC-Business-Webinar-Loan-Portfolio-Guaranty-Program-sponsored-by-ECS-489/details