Officials give fire safety tips on fireworks, bonfires heading into new year

BATON ROUGE - Tonight on New Year's Eve, celebrations will involve fireworks and trying to stay warm with the cold temperatures.

Fire officials say one mistake comes up frequently with people shooting off fireworks, which is throwing away a firework after it is spent.

"There's always a potential you could have embers inside that firework, and if it rekindles while it's inside of a garbage can, you got a fire, and if the garbage can is next to the house, the house catches fire," Ken Pastorick with the State Fire Marshal's Office said.