Officials: Foul odor near Choctaw area no cause for concern

BATON ROUGE - The fire department says a strange odor near the Choctaw area Monday night is not dangerous, and nearby residents and businesses should not be concerned.

The foul smell was reported late Monday night near Kincaid Ave and Choctaw Drive. A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says waste oil products leaked from drums while being moved from a nearby warehouse.

HazMat was called to the scene.

Officials say there is no danger and a cleanup effort is underway.