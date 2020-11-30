49°
Officials find dead body near Scenic Highway; investigating as homicide

Sunday, November 29 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found Sunday afternoon as a homicide.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of Huron Street located between the Scenic Highway and Interstate 110 in regards to a "suspicious incident", said BRPD. 

Homicide investigators and the coroner are on scene.

The victim is an adult male. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.   

