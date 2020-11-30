49°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials find dead body near Scenic Highway; investigating as homicide
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found Sunday afternoon as a homicide.
Around 3:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of Huron Street located between the Scenic Highway and Interstate 110 in regards to a "suspicious incident", said BRPD.
Homicide investigators and the coroner are on scene.
The victim is an adult male.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in...
-
EBR mayoral race candidates look for last campaign push before Dec. 5...
-
Officials investigating "suspicious incident" near Scenic Highway as homicide
-
Local business owners hope for increase in sales on Small Business Saturday
-
As cases increase healthcare workers see more people getting tested due to...
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...