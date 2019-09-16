Officials: Federal agent arrested after sabotaging sheriff's office investigation

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A federal agent was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to torpedo an investigation at the sheriff's office where he used to work.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 46-year-old Jerry Rogers, Jr. was arrested on defamation charges.

The sheriff's office says Rogers used a fake name to set up an email address and used that account to message family members of a victim. The messages contained derogatory statements regarding the lead investigator and others closely involved in the investigation. According to the department, the messages ruined the lead investigator's trust with the family.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Monday on one count of defamation.

Rogers is currently employed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was an employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office from June 23, 1998, to Oct. 23, 2009, at which time he left on his own accord.