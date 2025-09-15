Officials evacuate Louisiana Workforce Commission office amid bomb threat

BATON ROUGE — Offices at the Louisiana Workforce Commission were evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was sent in by email, Louisiana State Police told WBRZ.

The office is near the corner of North 22nd Street and Fuqua Street, just off Interstate 110.

Online traffic maps showed slow traffic on 22nd Street and traffic headed east on Fuqua was blocked at 22nd Street.