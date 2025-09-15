91°
Officials evacuate Louisiana Workforce Commission office amid bomb threat

2 hours 21 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Offices at the Louisiana Workforce Commission were evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was sent in by email, Louisiana State Police told WBRZ.
The office is near the corner of North 22nd Street and Fuqua Street, just off Interstate 110.
Online traffic maps showed slow traffic on 22nd Street and traffic headed east on Fuqua was blocked at 22nd Street.
"Louisiana State Police has been made aware of a reported bomb threat at the Louisiana Workforce Commission building in Baton Rouge. The building has been evacuated as a precaution, and the Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge has been notified," State Police said in a statement.

