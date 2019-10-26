71°
Officials describe Oregon college shooter's weapons

4 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Friday, October 02 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A federal agency says the gunman who killed nine people at an Oregon community college had body armor and was armed with three pistols, a rifle and five additional magazines.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided the information late Thursday in an incident report obtained by The Associated Press. The guns included a 9mm Glock pistol and .40-caliber Smith & Wesson, both traced to the suspect.

He also had a .40-caliber Taurus pistol traced to someone in Portland and a .556-caliber Del-Ton.

The shooting Thursday at Umpqua Community College also wounded seven. Officials identified the killer as Chris Harper Mercer. He died after a shootout with police. 

He isn't believed to have a criminal history. Investigators believe he may have been a student there because a receipt found at the scene showed he purchased textbooks from the campus bookstore two days before the shooting.

