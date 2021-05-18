Officials deploying aqua dams in Iberville, Ascension parishes Tuesday afternoon

ST. GABRIEL - The Iberville Parish government announced it is placing aqua dams along either side of Bayou Manchac to keep water from flowing onto nearby roads.

Iberville President Mitch Ourso told WBRZ that parish engineers are forecasting that the bayou will overflow like it did during the 2016 flood. The parish said it will deploy the barriers along Manchac Road sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Ourso said his office has been in contact with the Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, who's asked to have the Ascension side of the waterway covered with aqua dams as well. Ascension is also planning to install pumps on that side to pump water out of the Spanish Lake Basin, Ourso said.

The aqua dams in Iberville Parish have been the center of controversy in recent years, as East Baton Rouge has filed a lawsuit saying the barriers could push water toward EBR residents, causing them to flood.