Officials declare states of emergency; Landry tells Louisiana residents to Get a Game Plan

BATON ROUGE - Tropical Storm Francine drew closer to Louisiana on Tuesday and multiple local governments declared states of emergency ahead of the storm's landfall on Wednesday.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness held a news conference Tuesday morning discussing the storm.

The conference started with State Meteorologist Jay Grimes talking about the trajectory of the storm. Right now, he said, the storm is projected to move at approximately 15 mph across the state, which will make it move fairly quickly.

Attorney General Liz Murrill spoke about price gouging ahead of the storm. In some cases, price gouging can be a crime. To report price gouging, you can call the consumer hotline at (1-800) 351-4889, contact your local law enforcement, or submit details of the incident through the AG office's website.

The Louisiana Department of Health said most shelter options will be run through the parishes and the state has not received any requests from individual parishes for additional aid with sheltering residents. As of Tuesday morning, all hospitals are operating normally, no mandatory evacuations have been issued.

Lastly, Governor Jeff Landry strongly pushed everyone able to download the Get a Game Plan app, an app designed to disseminate information relevant to you in a timely manner. On the app, you can see hurricane preparedness lists accurate to the amount of people or animals in your home, evacuation routes, and supply lists.

The city of St. George, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes all declared states of emergency Tuesday morning. Governor Jeff Landry declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday.