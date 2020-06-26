Officials continue working at site of derailed train in Walker

WALKER - When a train that had been carrying chemicals derailed and downed a power line as it passed through Walker's Corbin Avenue and Highway 190, Louisiana State Police took swift action alongside officials with Entergy, DEQ, and other local agencies.

They worked the scene throughout the morning and 24 hours later, response efforts are far from over.

A total of four train cars were off the tracks, and two still need to be removed.

Once this is taken care of, the tracks will need to be repaired.

Also on the repair list is the power line the train took out. But approaching this repair will require strategic planning, as the line played a crucial role in transmitting power into area homes.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday (June 25) and State Police closed off the area, shutting down Highway 190 and Corbin Avenuve as DEQ workers were called in to ensure that traces of potentially hazardous chemicals that may have been in the train cars hadn't affected air quality.

Officials say one resident was evacuated from the area, and later in the morning, DEQ gave the area the all-clear.

As of Friday morning, Entergy and local officials have yet to announce a timeline for repair of the train tracks and downed transmission line.