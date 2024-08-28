Officials confirm one person died in a forklift incident Tuesday evening

ZACHARY - One person died in an incident involving a forklift Tuesday evening, emergency officials confirmed.

The accident happened at 5460 Main Street in Zachary. According to the Zachary Police Department, the incident took place inside the "Dirt Cheap" retail store.

Police identified Marquavious Hollis, 21, as the person who died. He was an employee at the store.

No further details were provided.