Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday

5 hours 44 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, December 16 2022 Dec 16, 2022 December 16, 2022 4:58 AM December 16, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence on I-110 south before the Airline Highway exit with flares blocking off the roadway.

Officials have not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

