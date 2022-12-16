Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence on I-110 south before the Airline Highway exit with flares blocking off the roadway.

Officials have not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story.