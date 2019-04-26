73°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials confirm eight tornadoes touched down in Louisiana, Texas
The Nation Weather Service in Shreveport says eight confirmed tornadoes tore through Louisiana and Texas Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, damage from the eighth tornado hasn't been surveyed yet. Officials say six of the eight developed from the same "parent supercell" over a 150-mile track.
"The survey of the tornado SE of Marion in Union Parish is still ongoing," officials said. "Additional surveys are likely over the next few days."
A total of five people were killed in the tornadoes, two in Louisiana and three in Texas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director