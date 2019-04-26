Officials confirm eight tornadoes touched down in Louisiana, Texas

The Nation Weather Service in Shreveport says eight confirmed tornadoes tore through Louisiana and Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, damage from the eighth tornado hasn't been surveyed yet. Officials say six of the eight developed from the same "parent supercell" over a 150-mile track.

"The survey of the tornado SE of Marion in Union Parish is still ongoing," officials said. "Additional surveys are likely over the next few days."

A total of five people were killed in the tornadoes, two in Louisiana and three in Texas.