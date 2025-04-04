81°
Officials confirm at least one fatality in fiery head-on collision that happened on I-10 EB

6 hours 42 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 2:47 AM April 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials confirmed at least one person died in a crash that happened on I-10 eastbound early Friday morning. 

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle that collided head-on. Multiple agencies responded including the parish coroner's office. 

The identity of the deceased person or persons was not immediately available. 

I-10 eastbound was closed for several hours but reopened around 6:40 a.m..

