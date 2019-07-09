Officials cease talks with developer of proposed Port Manchac resort

PONCHATOULA - A proposed upscale development in the Lake Maurepas area has been shot down after residents spent a year arguing over its potential environmental impact.

The Daily Star reports the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission voted 3-2 to end negotiations with the developers behind the Village at Port Manchac.

On Tuesday, another group of resident shared a list of worries concerning the development, which has been in limbo for the better part of a year. Despite the Attorney General siding with the developer when the board sought his office's legal opinion, officials opted to cut off talks by the end of the day Tuesday.

The development was marketed as a major tourism attraction off Highway 51 south of Ponchatoula, with enough homes and condos to support more than 2,000 people.