Officials cancel statewide burn ban put in place during Barry

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE - State Fire Marshal Butch Browning in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have rescinded the statewide burn ban.

The ban was put into place during the recent tropical weather emergency.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation with this effort to minimize preventable fire-related incidents from overburdening our first responder community as they worked to address the multitude of emergencies brought upon communities across the state from tropical system Barry,” said Browning.

Officials say local governments still maintain the authority to order burn bans if conditions in their areas warrant it.