Latest Weather Blog
Officials believe overnight fire at Denham Springs restaurant was intentionally set
LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overnight fire at a Denham Springs restaurant is now being called "suspicious."
The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ike's Kickin Chicken on LA 16. The restaurant sustained heavy damage as a result from the blaze.
The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time. However, a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal's Office told WBRZ Thursday afternoon the fire is suspicious and they do not believe it was accidental or electrical.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Here’s a closer look at the damage to Ike’s Kickin Chicken in Denham Springs. Officials tell me the early morning fire appears to have been intentionally set. SFM is currently working leads @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/NcnZkqmX7g— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 22, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather to remember former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
-
Car removed from New Orleans' underground canal system
-
Denham Springs chicken restaurant damaged in overnight fire
-
One killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Port Allen
-
Memorial services for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco to begin Thursday