Officials believe overnight fire at Denham Springs restaurant was intentionally set

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overnight fire at a Denham Springs restaurant is now being called "suspicious."

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ike's Kickin Chicken on LA 16. The restaurant sustained heavy damage as a result from the blaze.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time. However, a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal's Office told WBRZ Thursday afternoon the fire is suspicious and they do not believe it was accidental or electrical.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.