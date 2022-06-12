Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 8:35 AM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Des Moines Register

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.

The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa. Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says a body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts.

No information has been released about where the body was found.

Trending News

Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days