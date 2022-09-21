73°
Officials attempting to identify man possibly responsible for vandalizing Tiger Stadium

37 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, September 21 2022 Sep 21, 2022 September 21, 2022 7:19 AM September 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crime Stoppers are attempting to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is allegedly connected with vandalism the day before the Capital City Cat Fight.

Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his identity to contact Crime Stoppers. He is believed to be responsible for spray-painting Tiger Stadium and statues of Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

