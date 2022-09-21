Officials attempting to identify man possibly responsible for vandalizing Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Crime Stoppers are attempting to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is allegedly connected with vandalism the day before the Capital City Cat Fight.

Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his identity to contact Crime Stoppers. He is believed to be responsible for spray-painting Tiger Stadium and statues of Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.