73°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials attempting to identify man possibly responsible for vandalizing Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Crime Stoppers are attempting to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is allegedly connected with vandalism the day before the Capital City Cat Fight.
Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his identity to contact Crime Stoppers. He is believed to be responsible for spray-painting Tiger Stadium and statues of Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Washington Monument vandalized with red paint and obscenities
-
One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard
-
Highway 74 partially closed until mid-October due to road construction
-
Delivery truck damages private property, neighborhood wants it repaired
-
Passenger killed in deadly police chase Monday; hospitalized driver facing charges