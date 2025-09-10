Officials: At least 4 students, including shooter, injured in shooting at Colorado high school

At least four students were injured after a shooting at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials said they received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time.

The suspect was engaged and neutralized, according to law enforcement officials. Officials are sweeping the campus, but the school is no longer in a lockdown.

"This is the scariest thing you'd think could ever happen" said sheriff's office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Three students are in critical condition and were being taken to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. A fourth student was also transported, but with an unknown injury.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the injured students. Kelley said she did not know how the suspect sustained their injuries but said she did not believe law enforcement fired any rounds.

Kelley said she could not provide any other details about the suspected shooter, including the suspect's age or gender.

"I don't know if our suspect is even old enough to drive," Kelley said.

She said authorities were seeking a warrant for the student's home and locker.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is "aware on the tragic situation unfolding near Denver," with officials providing "full support of local authorities to ensure everyone's safety."

After the shooting, hundreds of police officers wereon the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.