Officials ask for help finding runaway 13 year old from Loranger

1 hour 55 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 1:08 PM June 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LORANGER — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenage girl from Loranger. 

Police say that A'Viayna James was last seen leaving her house on North St. Charles Avenue early Saturday morning. 

She is a Black girl with brown eyes, and pink and black braided hair. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 105 pounds. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information to contact the Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

