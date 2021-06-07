Officials: Arsonist started Washington Street house fire that spread to neighboring home

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at a vacant home within the 2900 block of Washington Street.

Shortly after 4 a.m., first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to the incident and found the vacant house engulfed in flames that were spreading to a neighboring home.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the vacant home sustained $50,000 in damages and damage to the neighboring home is estimated at $20,000.

Additionally, four residents at the neighboring home were displaced, and the Red Cross was notified.

Officials say the fire was intentionally set and they are searching for the arsonist. Anyone with pertinent information should contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.