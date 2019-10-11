71°
Officials: Arson cause of Friday's house fire in Old South Baton Rouge

2 hours 44 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 October 11, 2019 7:46 PM October 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews say arson caused the blaze that destroyed a home on S. 10th Street Friday afternoon.

Initial reports of the fire came in around 4 p.m. When authorities arrived, they saw flames coming from the windows of the abandoned home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes. The home was valued at $100,000 before it was declared a total loss.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at (225) 354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.

