Officials are searching for suspect driver involved in hitting a pedestrian

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Deputies are investigating a hit and run of a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of George Dupuis Road where they learned that a male victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities discovered that the suspect vehicle is silver in color. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

The suspect vehicle received damage on the passenger side and to the headlight.

The victim was transported to a local hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information in reference to the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or you can send a message via our Facebook page.