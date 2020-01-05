Officials are investigating the death of an Angola inmate following fight

BATON ROUGE- West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies and Department of Corrections are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at Angola prison.

Officials say Major Jones was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. Saturday at the facility, following a fight with another inmate.

The altercation happened an hour before Jones's death with 30-year-old Gary Francois. Officers immediately broke the fight up and transported Jones to the prison's treatment center, where he later died.

Jones has been at Angola since July 6, 2017. While Francois has been at Angola since May 31, 2017. Both men were serving life sentences for second-degree murder convictions.

An autopsy is set to be performed this week. Officials say criminal charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.