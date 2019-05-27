Officials: Request approved to open Morganza Spillway

MORGANZA - Officials have approved the request to open the Morganza Spillway.

The information was confirmed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Monday morning. According to a news release, "if forecasted conditions remain unchanged, the operation will begin on June 2, 2019."

Click here for the flood inundation map.

Current forecasts indicate that the river will reach a stage in excess of 62 feet at Red River Landing on June 5. Based on this information, USACE officials requested permission to operate the Morganza Floodway to prevent the flood control structure from overtopping, to minimize stress in leveed reaches, and to preserve encroachment on freeboard downstream.

"Although conditions can change, USACE currently anticipates the need to divert approximately 150,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) into the floodway to avoid overtopping of the structure," officials said.

All potentially impacted residents, landowners, and businesses are urged take the necessary precautions in advance of the pending opening.

The Army Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor weather forecasts and river conditions.