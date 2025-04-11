Officials announce water gate closures, other precautions ahead of rising water levels

BERWICK — The town of Berwick will close multiple water gates ahead of next week's risk of high water on the Atchafalaya River.

The Pacific Street gate will close Friday, while the gates at Canton and Utah streets will close Wednesday, April 16.

"School traffic will not be affected," St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials said.

This comes after the St. Mary Levee District said the Bayou Chene structure would close Monday due to forecasts that the Atchafalaya will crest above flood stage near Morgan City.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday ahead of the predicted crest April 20. Officials added that they are not sure exactly how long the closure will last, but said that current predictions could mean it will be closed for a couple of weeks.

On Thursday, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said there is "no imminent threat," but advised residents to pick up sand bags to prepare for potential flooding.

"Additionally, this will be the first real test of the Bayou Chene system," Falcon said, adding that correctional center inmates are currently bagging sand at the detention facility.