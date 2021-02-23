Officials announce Tuesday morning emergency lane closure along College Drive

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) issued a Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning news release, stating that a closure of College Drive northbound to the I-10 westbound ramp will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday.

Officials say the closure is necessary for an emergency tree removal.

They ask that motorists proceed with caution when driving near the work zone and that they remain on the lookout for crews and equipment.