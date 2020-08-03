Latest Weather Blog
Officials announce guidelines for resuming film production in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - State officials announced safety guidelines Monday paving the way for movie and television production to return to Louisiana.
The Louisiana Entertainment branch of Louisiana Economic Development says it developed the ruleset with input from industry professionals in order to keep workers and residents safe during the pandemic.
Some of the safety measures include mask enforcement, limiting access to set assets like scripts, temperature checks and assigning a COVID-19 compliance officer.
The majority of Louisiana-based film productions have been on hiatus since the initial coronavirus outbreak. However, some productions are already making plans to resume and activity is expected to ramp up in August and September.
You can find a list of the guidelines here.
