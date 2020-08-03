88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials announce guidelines for resuming film production in Louisiana

17 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 August 03, 2020 10:59 AM August 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials announced safety guidelines Monday paving the way for movie and television production to return to Louisiana.

The Louisiana Entertainment branch of Louisiana Economic Development says it developed the ruleset with input from industry professionals in order to keep workers and residents safe during the pandemic.

Some of the safety measures include mask enforcement, limiting access to set assets like scripts, temperature checks and assigning a COVID-19 compliance officer.

The majority of Louisiana-based film productions have been on hiatus since the initial coronavirus outbreak. However, some productions are already making plans to resume and activity is expected to ramp up in August and September.

You can find a list of the guidelines here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days