Officials: Angola guard in training caught trying to smuggle cell phones, marijuana into prison

ANGOLA - A prison cadet was arrested Thursday night after she was caught trying to sneak cell phones and drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

The Department of Corrections says Diodelda Anderson, 49, was booked on charges of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

A search of her vehicle uncovered 17.4 grams of marijuana, 6.6 ounces synthetic cannabinoid, three cellphones, three cellphone chargers, two cellphone batteries, three packs of Bugler tobacco, a 13-ounce bag of tobacco, rolling papers, and five cigarette lighters, according to the department.

Anderson had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since May 20, 2019. She held the rank of cadet, and resigned during the investigation.