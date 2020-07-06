Officials aim to test up to 5,000 daily at four drive-thru sites in EBR

BATON ROUGE - The federal government is supporting East Baton Rouge Parish's efforts to test up to 5,000 residents daily at four new coronavirus testing sites in the parish.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued information regarding the new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites early Monday morning, stating they would be set up and ready to function by Tuesday, July 7 at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

-LSU – Alex Box Stadium parking lot (Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, La 70820)

-Southern University– FG Clark parking lot (801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70807)

-Cortana Mall (9701 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, La 70815)

-Fairgrounds at BREC’s Airline Highway Park (17200 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, La 70118)

The purpose of the testing sites is, according to the press release, "support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak."

Officials say the testing initiative is aimed at stamping out a dramatic increase in virus cases. The biggest increases in cases continue to be in the 18 to 29 age group. There are also upticks in young people under 18 and in people aged 30 to 39.

Once patients are tested, results should take 3-5 days.

All four of the sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Test sites will open for 12 days, from Tuesday, July 7 to Saturday, July 18.

It is not required to pre-register for a test but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will be accommodated, but it will take longer than arriving with your pre-registration complete and your QR Code either on your phone or printed from the registration site. Those who arrive pre-registered will be escorted to the express line.

In order to be tested at a HHS test site, patients must provide:

- Telephone number

-Email address

- An ID is NOT required

-Scan the QR code below to access the eTrueNorth portal (where you can find your test results)

These HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.

-Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).

- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.

- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.

There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.

If you test positive for COVID-19, or if you were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted by contact tracers calling from (877) 766-2130—save this number in your phone. During that call, you can be connected to resources that are available to help you safely quarantine.

LDH strongly urges you to self-quarantine while you wait for your test result.

Testing does not replace quarantining. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, you should self-quarantine at your home and away from others, including your family if possible, for 14 days since the date of exposure.

Even if your test comes back negative prior to end of the quarantine period, you still need to remain quarantined for the full 14 days.

This is because the incubation period for the virus can be up to 14 days and unless you were tested on the 14th day from your exposure, a negative test earlier in the quarantine period does not mean you are not infected.

The testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.