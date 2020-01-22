Officials address verbal threat made against elementary school in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - An elementary school in Ascension Parish is working with law enforcement to address a verbal threat that was made against the school, Tuesday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was made aware of a verbal threat that was made towards G.W. Carver Primary School Tuesday evening."

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have an increased law enforcement presence on campus today, as is best practice whenever a threat is made. We can assure you that the school is safe and secure at this time."

Authorities have yet to release more information related to the nature of the threat and its origin.