Officials: 8 killed in head-on crash on Mississippi highway

Photo: WTOK/Kemper County Sheriff's Office

SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say eight people were killed when a box truck and a passenger van collided in a head-on crash on a rural highway.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West said the patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the wreck on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama line.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that all eight people killed were passengers in the van. Moore says they worked for an agricultural company and were planting trees. He said most were from Macon, Mississippi.

Moore says the driver of the van and the driver of the truck both survived and are expected to recover.

The sheriff said it's not yet clear which vehicle crossed into the wrong lane.