Officials: 70 La. nursing homes have coronavirus cases, several local facilities with clusters

BATON ROUGE - State officials said Monday there are 70 nursing homes in Louisiana with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The state says 363 nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus statewide, with 103 deaths.

According to data released by the Department of Health last week, at least 47 of those facilities have coronavirus "clusters," which means two or more cases that appear to be connected.

St. James Place is one of eight homes in the Baton Rouge area with a cluster.

The area facilities with clusters are: Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement; Flannery Oaks Guest House; Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.; Lakeview Manor Nursing Home; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen; Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home; and St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home.

Chateau D'ville is one of the first homes in our area to report clusters of cases outside of New Orleans. As of this week, nursing home administrators tell us there were 11 cases at the facility. That's up from the five that were reported nearly two weeks ago.

Leroy Williams said his heart aches for the people inside.

"Just hoping they can catch this before it starts spreading and do damage to other people," Williams said.

Others like Demarcus Capers said he knows the staff is doing the best they can. Capers used to work at the facility.

"A lot of people that I do know and have interacted with... I feel bad their families have to go through this, because it's a lot going on," Capers said.

The facility said their staff has gone through training and education to fight this pandemic but acknowledged this is a very challenging situation.

Statewide, these are the 47 nursing homes currently identified as clusters:

Region 1

Bayside Health

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau Living Center

Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

Inspired Living Kenner

Jefferson Healthcare

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

John Berchmans

Lambeth House

Marrero Health Care Center

Metairie Healthcare

Nouveau Marc

Poydras Home

River Palm Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

Saint Jude's Nursing Home

Saint Martin's Manor

St Anthony's Nursing Home

St Francis Villa Assisted Living

St Joseph of Harahan

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2

Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

Flannery Oaks Guest House

Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3

Chateau Saint James

Luling Living Center

Ormond Nursing and Care Center

South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6

Colonial Nursing Home

Evergreen Life Services

Region 7

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 8

Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility

Region 9





Belle Maison

Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Green Briar Community Care

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Oak Park Village

Pontchartrain Health Care

St. Anthony's Gardens